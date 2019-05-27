London

Jodie Chesney death: Fourth person in court on murder charge

  • 27 May 2019
Jodie Chesney Image copyright Handout
Image caption Jodie Chesney was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenage girl in a London park.

Jodie Chesney was attacked in Harold Hill in Romford, east London, on 1 March.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was also charged with possession of a stun gun. Two men and a boy have already been charged with 17-year-old Jodie's murder.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road in Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road in Romford, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, are due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Two people, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but have been released under investigation.

