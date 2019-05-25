Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Koudriavtsev's parents were found dead at their home in Adair Tower, Kensington, on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his parents at their flat in Kensington, west London.

Vladimir, 69, and Tatiana Koudriavtsev, 68, were found dead by police officers at their home in Adair Tower, Appleford Road, on Monday.

Sergey Koudriavtsev, 48, of no fixed address, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth and gave his last address as his parents' flat.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination was due to start on Saturday and that inquiries were continuing.