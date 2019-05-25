Image copyright Met Police Image caption Yussuf Adebiyi, 49, died after being hit on the North Circular Road on Monday

The victim of a hit-and-run crash in Neasden, north-west London, has been named as 49-year-old Yussuf Adebiyi.

Mr Adebiyi, from Neasden, died after being hit on the A406, the North Circular Road, just after 03:00 BST on Monday.

He sister said: "I have lost my only brother. He was a gentle giant who loved his music and I am going to miss him so much."

Police said they were searching for two black 5 Series BMW's.

Both cars failed to stop at the scene.

Their registrations are EX66 TZE and EX66 TZV, the Metropolitan Police said, adding that one of them was believed to have "significant damage" to its front including the bonnet and windscreen.

Anyone who sees these cars is asked to come forward.