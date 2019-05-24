Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola, from Peckham, died shortly after being taken to hospital

A teenager has been convicted of murdering a student who was stabbed with a hunting knife outside Clapham South Tube station.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, was described as an "innocent victim" who had stood up for a friend in a fight.

A 17-year-old boy was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey and will be sentenced on 5 July.

Treynae Campbell, 19, of Longfield Crescent, Sydenham, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

Image copyright PA Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola was stabbed three times, including once in the heart

The court heard how Mr Mide-Madariola, from Peckham, was stabbed three times, including once in the heart, during the fight on 2 November.

Violence flared following a college dispute two days previously.

Jurors were told how the hunting knife was 10 to 12 inches long, with a curved blade.

Campbell had earlier pleaded guilty to having an article with a blade or point.

The killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also found guilty of having an article with a blade or point.