Image copyright @Union_Kingston Image caption Students were asked to leave part of the campus as investigations continued

The Met Police has warned "there is no accurate timeframe" as to when a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb will be disposed of.

The device was found on a building site near to Kingston University on Thursday morning and led to part of the building being evacuated.

Cdr Mark McEwan said the disposal "could stretch overnight".

Nearly 1,500 homes in Kingston have also been evacuated and may be without gas and electricity, he warned.

A cordon remains in place around a number of streets including Beaufort Road, Fassett Road, Grove Lane and Grove Crescent.

Cdr McEwan said the Met is working closely with the military in order to safely dispose of the device.

He added: "We understand the impact this situation is causing the local community.

"Displaced residents are asked to attend the All Saints Church on Market Place from 13:00 on Friday."

Image copyright PA Image caption Kingston Council had to relocate polling stations due to the police cordon

On Thursday, Kingston Council confirmed two polling stations being used for the European elections had to be shut while the bomb was being dealt with.

Students and staff from Kingston University's Penrhyn Road and Knights Park campuses, as well as the University's nursery and some student halls, have been affected by the cordon.