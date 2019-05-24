Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire breaks out at Tottenham industrial site

A large fire which sent up huge plumes of black smoke in north London started at a cannabis factory, police believe.

At its height about 100 firefighters tackled the blaze at a number of factory units in Garman Road, Tottenham, on Thursday.

People living nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke.

The Met said it believes the fire began at a unit being used to grow cannabis before spreading to others.

Image copyright @David_OToole Image caption About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze

The London Fire Brigade said a large part of the roof of a range of units was destroyed, to the rear of where the fire took hold.

It was called at 00:10 BST and the fire was brought under control by 12:24 BST.

Station Manager Lee Sandy said: "Due to structural damage it has been difficult for crews to gain access to the building.

"Crews were on scene throughout the night tackling the blaze and now have the fire under control and have stopped it spreading any further."

He added: "There is a lot of smoke and we are reminding people to keep windows shut in the local area."

The large plume of smoke could be seen across London.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The fire broke out just after midnight

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed