Image copyright Google Image caption Police discovered the bodies of the elderly couple at a flat in Adair Tower, Appleford Road, Kensington

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a couple were found dead at their north Kensington home.

Police were called at 06:40 BST to a flat in Adair Tower, Appleford Road, where the bodies of a man and a woman in their late 60s were discovered.

Officers were alerted to the address by Surrey police, who were contacted by a man known to both victims, police said.

The Met Police force is now trying to trace relatives of the couple.

A crime scene remains in place at Adair Tower.

Det Ch Insp Rob Pack, said: "This is an awful case where an elderly couple have been found dead in their home.

"My team are busy carrying out a number of inquiries including local CCTV footage review, house-to-house inquiries and forensic work but need to hear from those who have information."