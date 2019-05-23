Image copyright @Union_Kingston Image caption Students were asked to leave part of the campus as investigations continued

Part of a university in south west London has been evacuated after a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb was found on a nearby building site.

Students at Kingston University London had to leave part of the campus while officers investigated the device.

The Met Police said it was called at 09:15 BST and had since asked for help from the Ministry of Defence.

A police cordon was in place in Fassett Road and surrounding streets, Kingston Council said.

Kingston University said staff and students had been told to leave the Penryhn Road campus and to "take their belongings" with them.

A spokesman added: "It will be closed for the rest of the day. All staff and students based at Penrhyn Road may go home.

"Be prepared that the campus may also be closed tomorrow."