Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Worboys entered no plea to the charges

A former black cab driver has appeared in court by videolink charged with four offences against women.

John Worboys, referred to by his new name John Radford, is alleged to have used drugs with the intention of carrying out sexual offences.

During the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing, Mr Radford, 62, confirmed his date of birth, nationality and address.

No plea was entered and he was ordered to appear at the Old Bailey next month.

Details of the first two charges, under the Offences Against the Person Act, were outlined by the prosecutor, Jonathan Polnay.

Mr Radford is accused of "administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent to commit rape or indecent assault".

It is alleged that between 2000 and 2001, Mr Radford picked up a woman in a black cab after she had left a wine bar in central London and offered her champagne, which had allegedly been laced with sedatives, to help celebrate a win on the horses.

The court heard that Mr Radford was also accused of spiking the drink of a university student who had got into his taxi in 2003 after leaving a nightclub in central London.

He faces two similar charges, allegedly committed in 2007 and 2008, under the Sexual Offences Act.

At the end of the 20-minute hearing, when told by District Judge Michael Snow that he would be required to appear in court again, Mr Radford said: "Thank you very much sir, thank you."