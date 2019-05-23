Image copyright @David_OToole Image caption About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze

A fire has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky in north London.

About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Garman Road in Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:10 BST on Thursday.

Station manager Mike Cotton said "a huge amount of thick black smoke" created by the blaze was travelling for miles around.

Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The blaze broke out just after midnight