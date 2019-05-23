London

Tottenham fire: 100 firefighters tackling warehouse blaze

  • 23 May 2019
The blaze has created a huge plume of black smoke Image copyright @David_OToole
Image caption About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze

A fire has ripped through a warehouse, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky in north London.

About 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Garman Road in Tottenham, which broke out at about 00:10 BST on Thursday.

Station manager Mike Cotton said "a huge amount of thick black smoke" created by the blaze was travelling for miles around.

Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade
Image caption The blaze broke out just after midnight
Image copyright London Fire Brigade
Image caption Residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed

