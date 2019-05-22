Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Transport for London has until 5 June to comply with the measures set out by the fire brigade

An enforcement notice has been handed to London Bridge Tube station for breaching eight fire safety rules.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the station failed to provide suitable fire warning methods and failed to ensure fire equipment was in working order.

The notice - issued on 10 April - was made public on the fire brigade website on Wednesday.

Transport for London (TfL) said safety was its "top priority" and steps were being taken to address the issues.

Other failures marked by the brigade included a lack of clearly indicated emergency routes and exits leading to a place of safety.

"Safety is always our top priority, and we work closely with London Fire Brigade to ensure that our stations are safe for our customers and staff," a TfL spokesman said.

"We have met with them to discuss the issues that they identified and have taken urgent steps to address all of them."

Fire safety on the Tube was tightened after the fire at King's Cross St Pancras Tube station in 1987 which killed 31 people and injured more than 60.

TfL has until 5 June to comply with the measures set out by the fire brigade in its notice.