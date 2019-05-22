London

Schoolboy, 11, dies after being taken ill at Cherry Lane Primary

  • 22 May 2019
Cherry Lane Primary School Image copyright Google
Image caption The 11-year-old boy died after being taken ill at Cherry Lane Primary School

A child has died after being taken ill at a west London primary school.

Police were called to Cherry Lane Primary School, on Sipson Road, West Drayton at 11.50 BST on Wednesday.

An 11-year-old boy was treated by paramedics before being taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later, police said.

Police said the boy's death was not being treated as suspicious. An investigation is under way and officers are liaising with the school.

