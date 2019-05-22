Image copyright Google Image caption The moped and Met Police car crashed near Trinity Road's junction with South Park Road in Wimbledon

Officers involved when a teenager died when a moped crashed into a police car acted "reasonably", the watchdog said.

Tyereece Johnson, 16, was thrown from the moped - believed to have been involved in attempted robberies in south London - on 16 July 2017.

The moped failed to stop at a "give way" line and hit the car, which was trying to find somewhere suitable to put a stinger, an inquest heard.

A separate inquiry found no evidence to bring disciplinary proceedings.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found "police drivers and control room staff continually assessed the appropriateness of the distance between the police vehicles and the moped".

It added: "The actions and decisions of Metropolitan Police officers and staff were reasonable in the circumstances, and in keeping with policy, procedure and legislation."

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner's Court - which finished earlier in May - heard Tyereece had been riding the moped with two passengers when his bike was spotted by a police helicopter.

In a narrative conclusion, assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe said for the next 30 minutes the helicopter followed the moped and other police vehicles were asked to try to stop the moped with a stinger, which was "an appropriate decision".

Dr Radcliffe said that at 02:13 BST the "moped failed to slow or stop at a give way line on South Park Road at the junction with Trinity Road" in Wimbledon and subsequently hit a police car "at speed".

Tyereece was thrown from the moped and died the following day at St George's Hospital in Tooting.