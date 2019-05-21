Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigating into Mr Kato's disappearance

The family of a father missing since he was seen being forced into a car last month will "never give up on him".

Aron Kato, 28, was last seen being bundled into a dark-coloured BMW in Ley Street, Ilford, east London, shortly after 04:30 BST on 18 April.

His partner and mother to his three-month-old son Chanel Naidoo said Mr Kato "was a genuine family man".

Seven men, aged 25 to 39, arrested on suspicion of kidnap have been released under investigation, The Met said.

Police have also released CCTV footage of Mr Kato, from Newham, being chased and pushed to the ground by an unidentified man.

Ms Naidoo said Mr Kato had left home to meet friends on the evening he vanished before calling her at midnight, to tell her "he loved us and he was coming home".

"But the next morning I knew something was wrong when his phone was going to voicemail and he never came home and his family hadn't seen him either," she said.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command and is being treated as a missing persons inquiry.

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman said Mr Kato's disappearance was "very much out of character".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Aron Kato was described by his partner as a "bubbly, happy, genuine family man who would do anything to help anyone"

He said Mr Kato was last seen being forced into a BMW hatchback with the number plate RF12 0ZA, which has not been recovered, and he appealed for information about the car or its occupants.

"There has been no sighting of Aron for a month and, as you can imagine, his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety," he added.

Ms Naidoo said: "We miss and love him so much. Aron is the kindest and most caring person and he is the best partner, father, son, brother and uncle and we need him home back with us where he should be."