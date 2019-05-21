Image copyright Google Image caption A gang on mopeds targeted Amir Jewellers on Monday

Five men have been arrested after a group of moped riders raided a jewellers in west London.

Police said a group armed with knives, a hammer and a crowbar targeted the shop in Maida Vale at about 17:10 BST on Monday.

Footage on social media appears to show members of the public attempting to stop the group, dressed in all black, from making off outside Amir Jewellers.

The five men were held on suspicion of robbery, the Metropolitan Police said.

One man was arrested at the scene, two men near Camden Market a short time later and two other men in north-west London at 18:10.