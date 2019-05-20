Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption The activists were calling on BP to end exploration for oil and gas

A climate change protest which blocked entrances to BP's head office in central London has now ended.

The Greenpeace activists had placed five large steel containers outside each of the entrances to the building in St James's Square.

Kitted out with food, a chemical toilet and internet access, each box contained two protesters who were expected to remain in place for several days.

But Met Police officers removed them in the early evening, making 10 arrests.

Earlier, four people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass after protesters abseiled down side of the building to block windows and display banners.

The aim of the protest was to keep BP's headquarters closed "for at least the whole of this AGM week", Greenpeace said.

The company's annual general meeting is set to take place in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Activists want BP to end exploration for oil and gas, and only invest in renewable energy.

Image caption Some campaigners abseiled down the building in St James's Square

In a statement, BP said: "We welcome discussion, debate, even peaceful protest on the important matter of how we must all work together to address the climate challenge, but impeding safe entry and exit from an office building in this way is dangerous and clearly a matter for the police to resolve as swiftly as possible."