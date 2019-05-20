Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Smalling was approached about 70 minutes into the match at the Emirates Stadium

A man has admitted assaulting Manchester United defender Chris Smalling during a Premier League match at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Gary Cooper, 30, ran onto the pitch about 70 minutes into the 10 March match, which Arsenal won 2-0.

Cooper, of Styventon Place, Chertsey, Surrey, changed his plea to guilty to an assault charge on Thursday.

Magistrates fined him £235, ordered him to pay £100 compensation and he was given 120 hours unpaid work.

He had previously admitted invading the pitch and also received a football banning order for four years at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.