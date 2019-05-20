Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A man in his 40s died at the scene of the hit-and-run crash on the North Circular

Two cars may have hit a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Circular Road in north-west London.

The man in his 40s died at the scene of the crash on the A406, at 03:09 BST.

The Metropolitan Police said they were searching for two cars, both believed to be black, which failed to stop at the scene.

The North Circular is shut westbound, between junction one of the M1 at Staples Corner and Neasden Lane.

Two of the three lanes eastbound are also shut.

Officers said they were still looking into what had happened but said the man may have been hit by both cars.