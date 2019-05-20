North Circular hit-and-run death crash: Hunt for two cars
- 20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two cars may have hit a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the North Circular Road in north-west London.
The man in his 40s died at the scene of the crash on the A406, at 03:09 BST.
The Metropolitan Police said they were searching for two cars, both believed to be black, which failed to stop at the scene.
The North Circular is shut westbound, between junction one of the M1 at Staples Corner and Neasden Lane.
Two of the three lanes eastbound are also shut.
Officers said they were still looking into what had happened but said the man may have been hit by both cars.
⛔INCIDENT⛔ [A406] North Circular Road (NW10) (Westbound) between M1 J1 (Staples Corner) and Neasden Lane - Road closed due to a collision. Lanes two and three (of three) are also closed eastbound. Please use other routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GlaVxXjiHq— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 20, 2019
End of Twitter post by @TfLTrafficNews