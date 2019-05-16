Image copyright PA Image caption Mark Ovland (front), Luke Watson (top left) and Cathy Eastburn (top right) appeared in court earlier

Three environmental activists have denied obstructing a railway by gluing themselves to trains during Extinction Rebellion's protests in London.

The demonstration took place during two weeks of action by the group in April as it urged the Government to declare a climate emergency and reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025.

Two men and a woman appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court earlier and were bailed ahead of a trial.

A date is yet to be set.

Cathy Eastburn, 51, of Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, Mark Ovland, 35, of Keinton Mandeville in Somerton, Somerset, and Luke Watson, 29, of Manuden in Essex, were charged after a protest halted Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station on 17 April.

Mr Watson and Ms Eastburn are both accused of climbing on top of a train carriage and gluing their hands to the roof, while Mr Ovland is alleged to have glued his hand to the side of a train carriage.