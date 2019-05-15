Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption About 70 firefighters were tackling the blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A large warehouse fire blocked major roads in north London, causing delays during the morning rush-hour.

The North Circular in Neasden was closed both ways as firefighters tackled the blaze at a derelict building, but has now reopened.

It is open westbound with one lane operating eastbound, Transport for London (TfL) said.

Seventeen people were evacuated from nearby buildings during the blaze which broke out at about 02:00 BST.

It was brought under control by about 06:20, the London Fire Brigade said.

At its height, the blaze was tackled by 70 firefighters. Some remain at the scene dealing with "pockets of fire inside the warehouse".

The whole of the building has been damaged by fire.

Station manager Robbie Robertson said: "Firefighters have worked extremely hard overnight to prevent the fire spreading to an adjacent building."

TfL said traffic on the A41, A406 and Edgeware Road was still moving slowly in the aftermath of the blaze.

All buses, which had been diverted, are now running on their normal routes.