Image copyright Met Police Image caption Philip Babatunde Fashakin (left) and Juskiran Sidhu were both jailed for a minimum of 30 years

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a student who was shot while sitting in a car in west London.

Hashim Ali, 22, was killed on 11 October as he sat in the passenger seat of a parked Mercedes.

After the shooting, 26-year-old Phillip Fashakin and Juskiran Sidhu, 28, went to the cinema to watch King of Thieves, the Old Bailey heard.

Both men were jailed for a minimum of 30 years for the "ruthless and brutal act".

After sentencing, Fashakin, of no fixed address, attacked Sidhu, of Hayes, in the dock, shouting that he was a "coward".

Judge Nigel Lickley said Mr Ali was "ambushed" and shot at "point blank range" in a "ruthless and brutal act" as part of a drug-dealing feud.

"You shot that young man dead in broad daylight as he sat in a parked Mercedes car in the presence of members of the public who were stunned by what happened," said the judge.

"Having shot him dead you both walked calmly away.

"Despite the gravity of your deeds you went to a cinema to hide and went on the run for many days."

London homicides in 2018

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

The judge said he had concluded Sidhu was the gunman.

"Both of you were part of an organised drugs operation," Judge Lickley said, adding both had been "working together as a team" and Fashakin was a "willing participant".

During the trial, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC told jurors the motive for the "cold-blooded" killing was not known, or whether the real target was the victim or the driver of the car.