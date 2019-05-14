London

Extinction Rebellion: Woman, 72, denies climate protest offence

  • 14 May 2019
Genevieve Scherer Image copyright PA
Image caption Genevieve Scherer is accused of refusing to leave an Extinction Rebellion protest

A 72-year-old woman has denied a public order offence related to last month's Extinction Rebellion protests in London.

Genevieve Scherer, of Lambeth, is accused of failing to comply with a police condition by refusing to move from Waterloo Bridge to another protest site at Marble Arch.

Ms Scherer pleaded not guilty to a public order offence when she appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court.

Her trial will take place on 8 August.

The charge states that Ms Scherer "knowingly failed to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer". She has been accused under section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986.

She was unconditionally bailed ahead of her trial at the same court.

