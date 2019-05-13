Image caption Abdul Mayanja was shot dead in east London in 2017

A teenager who was shot dead as he sat on a wall after being asked where he was from was an "easy target", a court has heard.

Abdul Mayanja, 19, died from a single wound to the chest after being shot in Stratford, east London, in August 2017.

The Old Bailey heard two men approached him in Well Street, asked him where he was from, and "without waiting for an answer", shot him before driving off in a dark vehicle.

Four men from east London deny murder.

A jury was told that Mr Mayanja was shot while he was sat on the wall with a female friend on the night of 25 August 2017.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said: "Abdul was asked, 'what ends you from?' or 'where you from?'"

A grey Nissan Qashqai, that was alleged to have been used in the shooting, was found burning in the early hours of the following morning in Jade Close, in Canning Town, east London, the court was told.

Image caption Four men deny the murder of Abdul Mayanja

Alex Simos, 20, from Manor Park; his cousin Marvin Simos, 22, from north Woolwich; Sean Obazee, 25, from Plaistow; and Braeden Henry, 24, from Silvertown, are on trial for murder.

Kieron Aransibia, 24, from Beckton, and Jade Thrower, 23, from Manor Park, east London, deny perverting the course of justice.

Mr Orchard said the prosecution's case was that the four men on trial for murder were in the Qashqai. The gunman and another man had emerged from the vehicle to carry out the shooting.

"Each of the four played a key role in the shooting, either as gunman, back-up or driver," he said.

"The role of the fifth and sixth defendants was to assist afterwards by purchasing and supplying petrol from a local garage, to enable the 'burning' of the Nissan Qashqai to destroy potential evidence.

"It appears Abdul Mayanja was an easy target. He was shot and left to die," he added.

The trial continues.