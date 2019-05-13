Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brendan B Brown of Wheatus performs on stage at The Borderline in October 2013

An iconic music venue in central London which has hosted the likes of Amy Winehouse, Blur, R.E.M. and Oasis is to close.

The Borderline, in Soho, has announced it will shut its doors due to "ever increasing rents and rising business rates".

DHP Family, which currently owns The Borderline, said "it was a sad day for all who love live music venues".

The 300-capacity venue will close by 31 August, DHP has said.

British pop folk group The Wandering hearts played at The Borderline in 2018

Staff have been told about The Borderline's closure and managing director George Atkins explained the "difficult decision" to close the venue.

He said: "Given intentions by the landlord to increase the rent significantly for a second time since we took it over in 2016 we now know the venue doesn't have a long term future so it makes no sense for us to continue to invest."