Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rehan Khan had denied two charges of attempted murder

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his former partner and her baby.

Salma Sheikh, 33, and her baby son were stabbed multiple times at their home in Feltham, west London, on 4th June.

Rehan Khan, 26, of Feltham, initially pleaded not guilty to two charges of attempted murder, but changed his plea to guilty on Monday.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on a date which is yet to be set.

The 11-month-old baby boy was left in a critical condition after being stabbed inside a property in Swinfield Close, Feltham.

Ms Sheikh was also found at the same address, but had less serious knife wounds.

Image copyright PA Image caption Both victims were taken by air ambulance to a hospital in west London

The pair were taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Shortly after the attack, the Met Police launched a manhunt for Khan, and they issued a mugshot as part of their efforts to trace him.

Psychiatric reports

At the time police said Khan was known to the victims.

Two days after the stabbings, Khan handed himself into police where he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

After pleading guilty at the Old Bailey, his defence barrister Bernard Richmond QC requested psychiatric reports be prepared before sentencing takes place.