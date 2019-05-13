Image caption The man's body was found near a Waitrose supermarket in Islington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found inside a wheelie bin in north London.

Police were called to Tollington Road in Islington shortly before 16:00 BST on Saturday following reports a man's body had been discovered.

Scotland Yard said that while the death was being treated as unexplained, a 52-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

He is currently in custody at a north London police station.

A spokesperson for the Met said detectives were still trying to establish the identity of the body and were awaiting the results of a post mortem.