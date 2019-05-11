Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The "pornography" was heard on a Wandsworth to Clapham train

Rail passengers had "pornography" played to them over the public address system as they travelled on a London train.

Passenger Paul Brunton tweeted footage as the sighs like those in an adult film were broadcast on a Wandsworth-to-Clapham train on Friday morning.

It is not known how the sounds came to be played over the public announcement system and who was involved.

South Western Railway (SWR) apologised and said it was investigating.

Mr Brunton's tweet, which has now been shared over 60,000 times, reads: "Driver casually watching porn whilst leaving the tannoy system on…"

Paul later retweeted his video and tagged Transport for London (TfL), with the caption: "Amazing multitasking here".

TfL responded saying: "Oh dear thankfully not one of our trains or drivers".

A SWR spokesman said the behaviour was "wholly unacceptable" and SWR "has a policy of blocking inappropriate material, including pornographic websites, on its onboard and station Wi-Fi services".

"We are investigating this incident to establish how this material was broadcast on our service," he said.