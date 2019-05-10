Image copyright Khilan Chandaria Image caption Khilan Chandaria and Usheila Patel were taken ill on 25 April - two days into their honeymoon

A new husband whose wife died on their honeymoon has been banned from leaving Sri Lanka.

Khilan Chandaria, 33, and Usheila Patel, 31, from Finchley, north London, fell ill on 25 April, two days into their trip.

Both were taken to hospital but Mrs Patel was pronounced dead.

Mr Chandaria has not been arrested but cannot leave Sri Lanka until an investigation into the death has concluded.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was working with Mr Chandaria.

Mr Chandaria said: "I still speak to her every night. I don't want to leave without her.

"I feel like the whole world is against me. It's been hard to do anything.

"I don't think the grieving process has really started yet."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Chandaria and Mrs Patel had been due to continue their honeymoon in the Maldives

The couple married in Brent, north London, on Good Friday, three years to the day after they met.

Their visit to Sri Lanka was supposed to be the first part of a honeymoon that would eventually take them to the Maldives.

They became ill while staying at the Amari hotel in the coastal city of Galle.

Mr Chandaira, who says he also suffered days of vomiting and fever, said he did not know what caused the sudden deterioration in their condition.

While he had initially been free to leave Sri Lanka, he refused to leave until his wife's body has been released.

He has now been banned from leaving until a government report into the death can be prepared.

"It just didn't feel right leaving her here," Mr Chandaira said.

"I want to go home knowing my wife will be coming home too and say my last goodbyes."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting a British man in Sri Lanka. Our consular staff have shared advice on bereavement abroad and are in contact with the Sri Lankan authorities."