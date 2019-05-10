Police probe reports of gunman at Ilford Seven Kings mosque
10 May 2019
Police are investigating reports of a gunman at a mosque in east London.
Scotland Yard said officers believed a "blank-firing handgun" was discharged at The Seven Kings mosque, in Ilford, on Thursday night.
Evening prayers were being held at the mosque, off High Road, at the time.
No injuries or damage were reported, the force said, and it did not believe the incident was terrorism-related.
Officers remain at the scene and there will be a large police presence in the area overnight, the Met added.