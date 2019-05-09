Image copyright PA Image caption Maureen Watkins was found at a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham

A man has admitted stabbing his 75-year-old mother to death at their home in south-east London.

Maureen Watkins was found with multiple wounds in a house in Ethnard Road, Peckham, on 16 November.

Edward Watkins, 55, of the same address, pleaded guilty, at the Old Bailey, to her manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Watkins was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the killing, the court heard.

He will be sentenced at the same court.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC said: "It is agreed by all the very experienced psychiatrists that at the time of the killing Mr Watkins was suffering from a severe mental illness - that is paranoid schizophrenia.

"That illness would have affected both his ability to form a rational judgement and exercise self-control."