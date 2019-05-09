Image copyright PA Image caption David Beckham appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court

David Beckham has been given a six-month driving ban for using his mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The former England captain admitted to using his mobile phone while driving his Bentley through Great Portland Street in central London on 21 November last year.

Beckham, 43, received six points on his licence, disqualifying him from driving.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

In September, the father-of-four was accused of "shirking his responsibility" as a role model when he avoided prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Beckham accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in west London in January last year.

But his lawyer Nick Freeman - known as Mr Loophole - successfully fought to prevent action being taken because a speeding notice arrived one day late.