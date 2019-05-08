Image caption Officers were called to a property being refurbished in Harlesden

A man has been charged with possession of explosives after two suspected bombs were found in an empty flat in north-west London.

The suspicious devices were found in Harlesden on 21 November.

Richard Parry, 49 is charged with two counts of possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purposes contrary to the Explosive Substances Act.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 22 May.

Mr Parry has also been charged with one count of possession of a class A drug and one count of possession of a class B drug.

In November the Metropolitan Police said it had been called to an unoccupied property that was being refurbished and found two devices.

The block of flats was evacuated and roads were closed while specialist officers conducted further searches to ensure the area was safe.

Mr Parry, of Craven Park, Brent, has been granted bail ahead of his court appearance.