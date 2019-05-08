Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Ian Tomlin was murdered in the communal area of the block of flats he lived in

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was battered with a baseball bat and stabbed in the neck after objecting to drug dealing.

Ian Tomlin, 46, was attacked inside the communal area of his block of flats in Battersea, south London, in October by Gary Beech, 48, and Michael Swan, 45.

Mr Tomlin was struck so hard the bat "split", the Old Bailey heard.

Beech, of Cromwell House, and Swan, from Wandsworth, will be sentenced on 17 May.

Swan was also convicted of perverting the course of justice after he revealed the location of the bat used in the attack some four months after the murder.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy QC previously told the court there was "a history of tension" between Mr Tomlin and the defendants.

CCTV was shown to the jury and appeared to show "a ruckus" on the first floor of Cromwell House at about 17:30 BST on 17 October.

Image caption The Crown Prosecution Service released CCTV of Michael Swan about to dispose of the baseball bat

Swan told police there was an argument on the day Mr Tomlin died, and the victim returned to confront them armed with a "long chain and a large bat", the court heard.

He also told officers the pair grappled on the floor before his "friend" began hitting Mr Tomlin with a bat.

Steve Harris, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Beech and Swan had "overpowered Mr Tomlin, who was just a little over 5ft (1.52m) [tall]".

He added the pair had attacked him while he was "defenceless on the ground".