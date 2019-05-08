Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with kidnapping and raping a woman.

Joseph McCann is accused of the attack on a 21-year-old woman who was abducted at knifepoint in Watford in the early hours of 21 April.

The 34-year-old, of Aylesbury, was arrested in Cheshire on Monday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

Prosecutors are considering a file of evidence relating to a number of other allegations, the Met Police said.

The force added that officers from its Homicide and Major Crime Command Unit were continuing to investigate.