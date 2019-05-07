Image copyright Met Police Image caption McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards was chased before he was attacked

A teenager who was stabbed to death after being chased down a street in south-east London has been named.

McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, was chased from Newington Gardens - known as Gaol Park - to Tiverton Street in Southwark where he was stabbed.

Paramedics treated him at the scene at about 21:30 BST on Sunday but he died just over an hour later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place. No-one has yet to be arrested.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager ran to Tiverton Street where he was stabbed

The Met Police said the attacker was believed to have been wearing a grey or blue hoodie.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "While there has been no arrest at this time, we are following a number of active lines of inquiry based on CCTV, forensic analysis and local engagement, and my team still needs to hear from anyone who has information concerning this incident."

He urged any witnesses to contact officers.

The killing is the 29th fatal stabbing in London so far this year.