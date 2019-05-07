Image copyright Met Police Image caption Henriett Szucs was a Hungarian national who had lived in London for "several years", police said

A woman who was found dead in a freezer along with another female has been named by police as Henriett Szucs.

The two bodies were found frozen, clothed and on top of each other at the flat in Vandome Close in Canning Town, east London, on 26 April.

Hungarian national Ms Szucs, 34, is the second woman to be identified after Mihrican Mustafa, 38, was confirmed as the first victim on Friday.

A man has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful burial.

Zahid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 29 May.

The Met Police said post mortems had been carried and no formal cause of death has been established.

But the force said both women "suffered multiple injuries" and further tests were being carried out.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mihrican Mustafa, also known as MJ, was a mother-of-three

The Met said Ms Szucs had been in the UK for several years but was of no fixed address.

Her next of kin had been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place, a spokesperson added.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said Ms Szucs was last heard from in the summer of 2016 when she spoke to somebody she knew in Hungary on the phone.

Officers are trying to establish if this was the last known contact anyone had had with her.

Ms Mustafa, a mother-of-three who was also known as MJ, was reported missing on 10 April last year.

As she was a missing person, the Met has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Image copyright PA Image caption The two bodies were found in Canning Town on 26 April

Officers were called to the flat after receiving concerns for the welfare of a male occupant.

The Met said the property was used by people who moved from address to address and that it was frequented by drug users.

"We need to build up a full picture of both of these women's lives, whether they knew each other, who they associated with and what they were doing in and around Vandome Close and the Canning Town area," Det Ch Insp Harding said.

"The way in which they died is truly shocking and our heart goes out to these women's friends and families."

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.