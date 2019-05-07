Hackney stabbing: Man charged with murder of boy, 15
- 7 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London.
Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney on 1 May.
Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.
He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.