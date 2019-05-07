Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird was found fatally wounded in Somerford Grove on Wednesday night

A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London.

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney on 1 May.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, has been charged with murder and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to a second victim.

He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.