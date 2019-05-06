Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager ran to Tiverton Street where he was stabbed

A teenager was stabbed to death after being chased down a street in south-east London.

The 18-year-old was chased by a man from Newington Gardens into Tiverton Street in Southwark, where he was stabbed, at 21:30 BST on Sunday.

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital but he died just before 23:00. Next of kin have been told and a post-mortem test is due to take place.

The Met Police said the attacker was wearing a grey or blue hoodie.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "We need those who have information about the culprit(s) for this murder to get in touch with police immediately."