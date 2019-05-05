Image caption Officers from the Met's Trident Command are leading the investigation

Three men have been shot in an attack on a street in east London.

The shooting happened at about 20:50 BST on Saturday on High Road in Leyton.

The victims - aged 23, 28 and 30 - were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. The 30-year-old is in a critical condition while the other two victims are said to be stable.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said "detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command" are investigating but there have been no arrests so far.