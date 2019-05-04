London

Decomposed body found in Newham 'hoarder's' home

  • 4 May 2019
Monk Drive, Newham. Image copyright @BrexitIniesta16
Image caption Police found the body amid a "considerable quantity of rubbish and other property" during the search of a house on Monk Drive, Newham

A badly decomposed body has been found in an "extremely insanitary" home in east-London.

Specialists teams were needed to enter the "unsafe" property on Monk Drive, Newham, which contained a "considerable quantity of rubbish".

The property was described as a "hoarder's" home by police, who said the body was too badly decomposed to identify the gender.

Officers were carrying a welfare check on a woman in her 70s at the house.

Enquiries are under way to confirm the identity of the deceased. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

