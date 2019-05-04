Decomposed body found in Newham 'hoarder's' home
A badly decomposed body has been found in an "extremely insanitary" home in east-London.
Specialists teams were needed to enter the "unsafe" property on Monk Drive, Newham, which contained a "considerable quantity of rubbish".
The property was described as a "hoarder's" home by police, who said the body was too badly decomposed to identify the gender.
Officers were carrying a welfare check on a woman in her 70s at the house.
Enquiries are under way to confirm the identity of the deceased. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.