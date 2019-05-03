Canning Town freezer bodies: Woman identified as Mihrican Mustafa
- 3 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who was found in a freezer along with another female has been formally identified as mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa.
The two bodies were found frozen, clothed and on top of each other at the flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, on 26 April.
The Met confirmed they had been able to identify the 38-year-old but have not yet identified the other woman.
A man has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful burial.