Image copyright Google Image caption Karanbir Cheema died almost two weeks after cheese was "flicked" at him at school, the inquest heard

A paramedic who treated a schoolboy who collapsed after cheese was "flicked" at him thought the child had suffered an asthma attack, an inquest has heard.

Karanbir Cheema, 13, who was allergic to dairy products, died after having a severe reaction at his school in west London on 28 June 2017.

St Pancras Coroner's Court heard he was given medicine not meant for children.

Alexandra Ulrich said she would have treated him differently if she had known about his allergies.

Karanbir was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after falling ill at Perkin Church of England high school in Greenford.

He died almost two weeks later at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Ms Ulrich, a senior paramedic with more than a decade of experience, told the inquest she initially administered two grams of magnesium sulfate, which is used to treat muscle spasms during life-threatening asthma attacks.

"If I had known about the specific details of the history about the allergens, I wouldn't have given it," she said.

Ms Ulrich added that a pocketbook given to ambulance staff had since been updated to make explicit the substance is not meant for under-18s.

When asked by Coroner Mary Hassall whether she had been "influenced by the panic around you", the London Ambulance Service employee answered "probably".

"I think I was in the mindset we only had seconds or minutes," she said.

When queried whether she would have done things differently, Ms Ulrich replied that she "would try to get more information".

The inquest continues.