Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The video came from a local restaurant's CCTV system

A hit-and-run victim who was knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run crash in London has released CCTV footage in a bid to find the driver.

Medical student Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when he the car hit him on Swain's Lane in Highgate.

The crash, on 21 April, was captured on CCTV by a local restaurant, whose owners gave University College London student Mr Dey the footage.

The Met said it was investigating but no one has been arrested.

Mr Dey, 22, had cycled to Hampstead Heath in a revision break.

He was on his way back to his home in Archway at about 18:45 BST when a black convertible BMW veered onto the wrong side of the road and sent him flying into the air.

Image copyright Josh Dey Image caption Mr Dey remembers nothing about the crash

As well as the bleed on the brain, Mr Dey suffered ligament damage to his right knee, a badly broken nose and a broken toe.

"I don't remember much at all," he said. "I woke up in hospital and had no idea what was going on."

'No remorse'

When he managed to get hold of the CCTV, Mr Dey said it was "difficult" to watch the moment of the crash.

"It's constantly replaying in my head," he explained.

"I felt angry, and really sad. Why would someone do this to me? It seems quite callous - if you look at the video, they show no remorse.

"They do not even look back."

Image caption Mr Dey hopes someone recognises the driver of the vehicle so they can be "brought to justice"

Mr Dey hopes someone will recognise the driver so they can be "brought to justice".

The Met said it sent a letter to the registered owner of the BMW to ask who was driving at the time of the crash.

Officers are collating witness statements and reviewing CCTV footage, the force said.

Mr Dey hopes to recover in time to take his medical exams in July and August.