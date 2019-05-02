London

Canning Town freezer bodies: Man in court charged with preventing burials

  • 2 May 2019
Scene Image copyright PA
Image caption Police found the women's remains at a flat in Vandome Close

A man has appeared in court charged with preventing the burial of two women whose bodies were in a freezer.

The remains were found clothed and on top of each other at Zahid Younis's flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, on Friday.

Detectives said it may take a week to formally identify the women.

Mr Younis, 34, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 29 May.

Work to identify the dead women is ongoing, murder detectives said.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on Friday.

The Met has appealed for anyone who has visited the flat in the last year to contact them.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites