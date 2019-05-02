New inquest into girl's 'pollution' death

Image caption Ella Kissi-Debrah lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south London

A fresh inquest will be held into the death of a nine-year-old girl whose fatal asthma attack may have been linked to air pollution near her home.

Ella Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south London, died in February 2013 after experiencing three years of seizures.

The High Court granted a new inquest after Ella's mother said more evidence had come to light.

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah said she was "delighted" by the ruling.

'Hidden killer'

In a statement, she said she was looking forward to "finally getting the truth about Ella's death".

"The past six years of not knowing why my beautiful, bright and bubbly daughter died has been difficult for me and my family, but I hope the new inquest will answer whether air pollution took her away from us," she said.

"If it is proved that pollution killed Ella then the government will be forced to sit up and take notice that this hidden but deadly killer is cutting short our children's lives."

An inquest in 2014 concluded Ella's death was caused by acute respiratory failure and severe asthma.