Image copyright PA Image caption The RMT union have said they are going to ballot members over industrial action

London Underground maintenance and engineering workers are to stage a three-day strike over the weekend of the FA Cup Final in a row over safety.

The RMT Union said more than 1,000 of its members will walk out from 07:00 BST on 17 May.

It will affect tens of thousands of football fans travelling to Wembley on 18 May for the final between Manchester City and Watford.

Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for a comment.

Workers involved in the dispute are based at maintenance depots across London.

The union claimed that plans to "decimate" inspection frequencies would lead to more Tube train failures.

General Secretary Mick Cash said its members voted by 9-1 in favour of industrial action.

He added: "The ballot result showed just how angry Tube staff are at proposals London Underground are attempting to bulldoze through that would decimate the inspection and safety culture on the fleet.

"Despite that result Tube bosses have ignored the workforce and are pressing ahead and it is that intransigence that has left us no option but to confirm industrial action.

"We remain available for genuine and serious talks."