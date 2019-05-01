Image copyright PA Image caption Police found the women's remains at a flat in Vandome Close

A man has been charged with preventing the lawful burial of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer.

The pair's remains were found clothed and on top of each other at a flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, on Friday.

Detectives have said it may take a week before the women are formally identified.

Zarhid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Scotland Yard said.

He faces two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.