Image copyright PA Image caption Police were called to a house in Vandome Close due to concerns for the welfare of an occupant

It could take a week to identify the bodies of two women found in a freezer in an east London flat, police have said.

The bodies were found frozen, clothed and on top of each other at the flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town on Friday.

The freezer, which was a few feet wide, has since been removed and a post-mortem examination will begin on Friday, Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said.

DNA had been taken from the women, but no match was found, he added.

'Unusual scene'

Giving an update on the case on Wednesday, Mr Harding said the crime scene was "one of the most challenging and complex" he had seen in 28 years.

He told reporters: "It's such an unusual scene. I haven't really seen something like this where the nature of the two bodies being frozen as they are.

"We are working 24/7 to identify these two females," he added.

Mr Harding said there were no signs of any injuries on the women and he explained it was too complex to say whether they were "whole".

"We could be a week away from identifying them," he said.

The Met said the apartment had been used by "transient members of the community" and linked to drugs.

The force is now appealing for anyone who has visited the flat in the past year, or knows anyone who has, to come forward.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Metropolitan Police said it was trying to identify both victims and contact their next of kin as a "priority"

There are fears for mother Mary-Jane Mustafa, 37, who went missing last May. Her family were seen at the flat on Tuesday as they desperately waited for information.

The family said police were keeping them updated on developments but they still hoped Ms Mustafa would be found alive.

Two men, aged 50 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

The 50-year-old has been released while inquiries continue while the 34-year-old remains in custody.