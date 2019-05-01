John Worboys charged with sex offences

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption John Radford, formerly known as John Worboys, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 23 May

John Worboys has been charged with four sexual offences, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 62-year-old, who has changed his name to John Radford, was charged on 1 May with two counts of administering a substance with intent.

He was also charged with two counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug with intent.

Each of the four charges relate to four separate individuals between 2000 and 2008 in London, the Met said.

The force added that the allegations were made in early 2018.

Radford has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 23 May.