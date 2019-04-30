Richmond Hill fire: 100 firefighters at hotel spa blaze
- 30 April 2019
About 100 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a hotel spa in west London.
London Fire Brigade said crews were facing "challenging conditions" as they attempted to douse flames in Richmond Hill.
Half of the roof of a spa building, attached to the hotel, was alight, the brigade said.
Mike Cotton, of the LFB, said the fire in an "annexe building...had been producing a lot of smoke" and advised residents to keep windows closed.
The brigade said it was called at 18:24 BST and 15 fire engines were at the scene.
Richmond on fire. Harbour Hotel spa by the gate according to @LondonFire. Hope all are safe. pic.twitter.com/kLTQMITsaQ— Craig Box (@craigbox) April 30, 2019
