Image copyright Robert Jones Image caption The fire brigade were called at about 18:20 GMT

About 100 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a hotel spa in west London.

London Fire Brigade said crews were facing "challenging conditions" as they attempted to douse flames in Richmond Hill.

Half of the roof of a spa building, attached to the hotel, was alight, the brigade said.

Mike Cotton, of the LFB, said the fire in an "annexe building...had been producing a lot of smoke" and advised residents to keep windows closed.

The brigade said it was called at 18:24 BST and 15 fire engines were at the scene.